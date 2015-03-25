 
  1. Football
  2. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton V Swansea at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

05 January 2018 03:45
Batth banned for Swans clash

Runaway Championship leaders Wolves will again be without suspended captain Danny Batth for the FA Cup visit of Swansea.

The defender serves the second of a three-match ban following his red card against Bristol City and Ryan Bennett could continue in his absence.

Coach Nuno Espirito Santo may opt to ring the changes elsewhere, with the likes of Ivan Cavaleiro, Kortney Hause, Bright Enobakhare and Ruben Vinagre pushing for starts.

Highly-rated young Spanish striker Rafa Mir will also be keen to show what he can do after joining from Valencia this week, but Prince Oniangue, Connor Ronan and Sylvain Deslandes have left on loan and Carl Ikeme and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh are long-term absentees.

Swansea will be much changed with Kristoffer Nordfeldt replacing the rested Lukasz Fabianski in goal.

Kyle Naughton serves the second game of a three-match ban and veterans Angel Rangel and Leon Britton are ruled out by calf injuries.

Ki Sung-yueng (calf) and Tammy Abraham (hip) could also be given extra time to recover from injury.

But Kyle Bartley is available again following a knee ligament injury and Wilfried Bony returns to the squad after missing four games with a hamstring problem.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.