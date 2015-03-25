Wolverhampton V Swansea at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

Batth banned for Swans clashRunaway Championship leaders Wolves will again be without suspended captain Danny Batth for the FA Cup visit of Swansea.The defender serves the second of a three-match ban following his red card against Bristol City and Ryan Bennett could continue in his absence.Coach Nuno Espirito Santo may opt to ring the changes elsewhere, with the likes of Ivan Cavaleiro, Kortney Hause, Bright Enobakhare and Ruben Vinagre pushing for starts.Highly-rated young Spanish striker Rafa Mir will also be keen to show what he can do after joining from Valencia this week, but Prince Oniangue, Connor Ronan and Sylvain Deslandes have left on loan and Carl Ikeme and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh are long-term absentees.Swansea will be much changed with Kristoffer Nordfeldt replacing the rested Lukasz Fabianski in goal.Kyle Naughton serves the second game of a three-match ban and veterans Angel Rangel and Leon Britton are ruled out by calf injuries.Ki Sung-yueng (calf) and Tammy Abraham (hip) could also be given extra time to recover from injury.But Kyle Bartley is available again following a knee ligament injury and Wilfried Bony returns to the squad after missing four games with a hamstring problem.

