Wolverhampton V Sunderland at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

Ruben Neves back from ban as Wolves host SunderlandRecord signing Ruben Neves will return to contention for Sky Bet Championship leaders Wolves as they attempt to deepen Sunderland's woes.Neves missed Monday night's 1-0 victory at Birmingham through suspension after reaching five bookings for the campaign, but is available once again for the clash with the struggling Black Cats.Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme remains absent as he continues his battle against leukaemia.Wolves have said the game could be in doubt due to the snow which is expected to arrive over the next 24 hours.Sunderland boss Chris Coleman will head for the midlands without three of the men he had named in his starting XI for last weekend's 3-1 home defeat by against Reading last weekend.Midfielder Callum McManaman is suspended after being sent off against the Royals for a second bookable offence, while Paddy McNair will be missing after being withdrawn following the warm-up when he complained of discomfort in his groin.Full-back Bryan Oviedo with be missing for two to three weeks with the knee injury he suffered in the game, although the damage is not as bad as was first feared, while striker James Vaughan is available after serving a one-match ban.Billy Jones (foot) and Didier Ndong (knee) are back in light training but not yet ready to play, while Lamine Kone and Duncan Watmore (both knee) and Jonny Williams (shoulder) are long-term casualties and Jack Rodwell is still missing.

Source: PAR

