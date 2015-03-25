 
Wolverhampton V Preston North End at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

20 October 2017 11:07
Wolves hope Willy Boly will be fit to face Preston

Sky Bet Championship leaders Wolves are optimistic Willy Boly will be fit for the visit of Preston.

The central defender has missed the past seven weeks after straining his hamstring but is expected to either return at the weekend or against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo will choose between Leo Bonatini and Helder Costa, after the former impressed in replacing the latter as a substitute in the defeat of Aston Villa.

Wolves are otherwise expected to make few changes to a winning team.

Preston striker Sean Maguire is a doubt for his side's trip to Molineux due to a hamstring injury.

Maguire lasted just half an hour of last week's 2-2 draw at Fulham, although the Republic of Ireland international still had time to set up the opening goal and score the second.

There was better news for North End boss Alex Neil in relation to the other two players who were substituted at Craven Cottage, Tom Barkhuizen and Ben Pearson.

Barkhuizen was suffering with cramp and should be fit to face Wolves, while midfielder Pearson was able to play for an hour on his first appearance since August 26.

Source: PAR

