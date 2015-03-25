 
  1. Football
  2. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton V Millwall at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

08 September 2017 11:53
Wolves without Willy Boly for Millwall match

Wolves will be without Willy Boly when they host Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The French defender has a hamstring injury so either Danny Batth, Ryan Bennett or Sylvain Deslandes will deputise.

Wing-back Barry Douglas missed the goalless draw at Brentford a fortnight ago with a knock but he should be fit.

Former Sunderland and Hull midfielder Alfred N'Diaye can be added to the squad after joining on loan from Villarreal.

Millwall could have a full squad to choose from as Lions boss Neil Harris decides whether to keep faith with the side which thrashed Norwich 4-0 before the international break.

Northern Ireland midfielder Shane Ferguson is pressing for a recall, while defender Jake Cooper could also come into contention.

Striker Tom Elliott has been carrying an ankle problem which kept him on the bench last time out.

Goalkeeper David Martin has agreed a short-term deal, while midfielder Calum Butcher left for Mansfield ahead of the transfer deadline and teenage defender James Brown has joined Carlisle on loan until January.

Source: PAR

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.