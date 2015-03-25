Wolverhampton V Millwall at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

Wolves will be without Willy Boly when they host Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.
The French defender has a hamstring injury so either Danny Batth, Ryan Bennett or Sylvain Deslandes will deputise.
Wing-back Barry Douglas missed the goalless draw at Brentford a fortnight ago with a knock but he should be fit.
Former Sunderland and Hull midfielder Alfred N'Diaye can be added to the squad after joining on loan from Villarreal.
Millwall could have a full squad to choose from as Lions boss Neil Harris decides whether to keep faith with the side which thrashed Norwich 4-0 before the international break.
Northern Ireland midfielder Shane Ferguson is pressing for a recall, while defender Jake Cooper could also come into contention.
Striker Tom Elliott has been carrying an ankle problem which kept him on the bench last time out.
Goalkeeper David Martin has agreed a short-term deal, while midfielder Calum Butcher left for Mansfield ahead of the transfer deadline and teenage defender James Brown has joined Carlisle on loan until January.
Source: PAR