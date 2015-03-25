Wolverhampton V Millwall at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

Wolves without Willy Boly for Millwall matchWolves will be without Willy Boly when they host Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.The French defender has a hamstring injury so either Danny Batth, Ryan Bennett or Sylvain Deslandes will deputise.Wing-back Barry Douglas missed the goalless draw at Brentford a fortnight ago with a knock but he should be fit.Former Sunderland and Hull midfielder Alfred N'Diaye can be added to the squad after joining on loan from Villarreal.Millwall could have a full squad to choose from as Lions boss Neil Harris decides whether to keep faith with the side which thrashed Norwich 4-0 before the international break.Northern Ireland midfielder Shane Ferguson is pressing for a recall, while defender Jake Cooper could also come into contention.Striker Tom Elliott has been carrying an ankle problem which kept him on the bench last time out.Goalkeeper David Martin has agreed a short-term deal, while midfielder Calum Butcher left for Mansfield ahead of the transfer deadline and teenage defender James Brown has joined Carlisle on loan until January.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.