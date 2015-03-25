Wolverhampton V Ipswich at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Wolves defender Barry Douglas eyeing return against IpswichWolves defender Barry Douglas is hoping to return to contention for the home game against former boss Mick McCarthy's Ipswich.Douglas missed last week's win at Sheffield Wednesday due to a knock sustained in the previous goalless home draw against Sunderland.Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo could make changes with the Christmas fixture schedule in mind and Helder Costa, Alfred N'Diaye and Bright Enobakhare are all pushing for starts.Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has played no part this season after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia in the summer and defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is recovering from ankle surgery.Ipswich defender Cole Skuse is an injury doubt for McCarthy's side.Skuse failed to appear for the second half of the 2-0 victory over Reading because of a knee injury and is being assessed.Goalkeeper Dean Gerken faces a fitness test on his hip complaint and the visitors are missing eight central defenders to injury, according to McCarthy.England Under-19 midfielder Andre Dozzell is out for the entire season with knee ligament damage.

