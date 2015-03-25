Wolverhampton V Cardiff at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

Dave Edwards set to miss out again for WolvesWolves could again be without Dave Edwards for the home clash with Cardiff.Edwards missed Wanderers' 3-2 win at Hull in midweek due to an unspecified injury he sustained in training.Striker Nouha Dicko came off the bench to score at the KCOM Stadium and maintain Wolves' 100 per cent start to the season and he will hope to feature more prominently.Helder Costa (ankle), Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Ben Marshall (hip) remain on the sidelines.Joe Bennett will not be in the Cardiff squad despite committing his future to the Bluebirds.Bennett sat out Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Sheffield United after speaking to Fulham about a possible move, but he has decided to stay at Cardiff and will rejoin the squad after the trip to Molineux.Lee Peltier will return at wing-back should Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock opt to change his formation and play three central defenders.New signing Omar Bogle may not be involved as the striker has had little time to integrate with his new team-mates following his move from Wigan on Thursday.

Source: PAR

