 
  1. Football
  2. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton V Cardiff at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

18 August 2017 05:52
Dave Edwards set to miss out again for Wolves

Wolves could again be without Dave Edwards for the home clash with Cardiff.

Edwards missed Wanderers' 3-2 win at Hull in midweek due to an unspecified injury he sustained in training.

Striker Nouha Dicko came off the bench to score at the KCOM Stadium and maintain Wolves' 100 per cent start to the season and he will hope to feature more prominently.

Helder Costa (ankle), Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Ben Marshall (hip) remain on the sidelines.

Joe Bennett will not be in the Cardiff squad despite committing his future to the Bluebirds.

Bennett sat out Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Sheffield United after speaking to Fulham about a possible move, but he has decided to stay at Cardiff and will rejoin the squad after the trip to Molineux.

Lee Peltier will return at wing-back should Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock opt to change his formation and play three central defenders.

New signing Omar Bogle may not be involved as the striker has had little time to integrate with his new team-mates following his move from Wigan on Thursday.

Source: PAR

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.