Wolverhampton V Bristol Rovers at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

18 September 2017 06:15
Bristol Rovers game comes too soon for Wolves' Helder Costa

Helder Costa has returned to training for Wolves but remains sidelined ahead of the Carabao Cup game against Bristol Rovers.

The forward has been sidelined since the end of last season with an ankle injury, which he had surgery on in the summer.

They are missing Willy Boly with the defender still battling a hamstring injury and is expected to miss at least this week.

Barry Douglas has not featured for the last five games, since Wolves' 2-1 defeat at Cardiff, but suggested on social media he was close to a comeback from an unspecified absence.

Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke will be without Ryan Sweeney.

Sweeney was sent off during Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Wigan and will serve a one-match ban.



Stuart Sinclair has been absent since the end of August and he remains a doubt while boss Clarke could make further changes.



Rovers beat Fulham in the last round and will hope to take another Championship scalp when they head to Molineux.

Source: PAR

