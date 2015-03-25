 
Wolverhampton V Bristol City at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

11 September 2017 04:32
Willy Boly will miss out for Wolves

Wolves will be without Willy Boly when they host Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday.

The defender is still battling a hamstring injury and is expected to miss the next couple of weeks.

Former Sunderland and Hull midfielder Alfred N'Diaye made his debut in Saturday's 1-0 win over Millwall and is pushing to start.

But boss Nuno Espirito Santo could stick with the same team with Wolves third in the table.

Bristol City will again be without knee injury victim Eros Pisano.

The Italian full-back suffered a freak training ground injury before Saturday's 1-0 win at Reading and is expected to be out for another 10 days.

Zak Vyner deputised for Pisano at Reading and could start again.

Skipper Bailey Wright may return if City change formation, but Gary O'Neil (hamstring) and Matty Taylor (groin) are likely to be absent once more.

Source: PAR

