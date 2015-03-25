Wolverhampton V Bolton at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Helder Costa pressing for Wolves starting XI recallWolves have no fresh injuries ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet Championship game at home to Bolton.Helder Costa is pushing for a start after the forward came off the bench and scored a penalty in the victory over Leeds on Wednesday.Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme remains a long-term absentee after he was diagnosed with leukaemia in July.Wolves sit four points clear at the top of the table and are looking for their fifth consecutive win.Bolton will have defender Mark Beevers back in contention following a one-match suspension.The centre-back sat out the midweek draw with Reading after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season at Preston last weekend.Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson appears to have no fresh selection problems.Defender Andrew Taylor, midfielder Chris Taylor and forward Aaron Wilbraham are unlikely to return.

