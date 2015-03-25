 
Wolverhampton V Bolton at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

24 November 2017 03:52
Helder Costa pressing for Wolves starting XI recall

Wolves have no fresh injuries ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet Championship game at home to Bolton.

Helder Costa is pushing for a start after the forward came off the bench and scored a penalty in the victory over Leeds on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme remains a long-term absentee after he was diagnosed with leukaemia in July.

Wolves sit four points clear at the top of the table and are looking for their fifth consecutive win.

Bolton will have defender Mark Beevers back in contention following a one-match suspension.

The centre-back sat out the midweek draw with Reading after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season at Preston last weekend.

Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson appears to have no fresh selection problems.

Defender Andrew Taylor, midfielder Chris Taylor and forward Aaron Wilbraham are unlikely to return.

Source: PAR

