 
  1. Football
  2. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton V Barnsley at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

22 September 2017 10:30
Wolves await injury updates on duo ahead of Barnsley clash

Wolves are hoping Leo Bonatini and Ruben Vinagre are fit for the home clash with Barnsley.

Both players were forced off with knocks during last weekend's win at Nottingham Forest and will be assessed.

A much-changed Wanderers team claimed a 1-0 extra-time victory over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup in midweek, with Barry Douglas, Kortney Hause and Morgan Gibbs-White all returning to the squad.

They will hope to be involved once again, while forward Helder Costa and defender Ryan Bennett are also nearing comebacks.

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom has no new injury concerns and could choose from an unchanged squad.

The Reds made five changes for their narrow Carabao Cup defeat at Tottenham in midweek and midfielder Jared Bird will be hoping to feature again after making his first start for the club.

Defender Andy Yiadom (back) is unlikely to return and midfielder Lloyd Isgrove is still sidelined with a foot injury.

Striker Tom Bradshaw, winger Adam Hammill, midfielder George Moncur and defender Matty Pearson are pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.

Source: PAR

