 
  1. Football
  2. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton V Aston Villa at Molineux Stadium : Match Preview

12 October 2017 04:08
Conor Coady back from ban to boost Wolves

Wolves have Conor Coady available to face Aston Villa after a one-match ban.

The midfielder missed the 4-0 win at Burton having been sent off at former club Sheffield United last month.

Defenders Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett are still battling injuries and are unlikely to feature for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Wolves will be hopeful Romain Saiss, Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota avoided any injuries on international duty.

Villa are likely to be without Andre Green (hamstring) and Jack Grealish (damaged kidney) for the trip to Molineux.

Grealish is nearing a return after suffering the freak injury in pre-season and is yet to make an appearance for Villa this term.

Late checks will be made on Mile Jedinak (groin), Keinan Davis (hip) and Henri Lansbury (knee), with boss Steve Bruce hopeful of having the trio available.

Neil Taylor remains banned after Villa failed in their appeal against his red card in the 1-0 win over Bolton last month.

Source: PAR

