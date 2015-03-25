 
  1. Football
  2. West Ham United

Winston Reid set to see out career at West Ham after signing new long-term deal

18 August 2017 05:24

West Ham defender Winston Reid has signed a mammoth new six-year contract.

The 29-year-old New Zealand international has committed his future to the Hammers until 2023.

Reid, who joined West Ham from FC Midtjylland in 2010, told the club's website: "I'm very happy.

"I'm pleased we've got it sorted so I'm obviously looking forward to the seasons ahead. It's going to be a big amount of time I've spent at the club and I'm looking forward to it.

"I've been here a long time now. I think with the business we've done over this summer and the players we had here before, I think we can go on to have a good season and seasons ahead. It's all about trying to get better.

"I enjoy being here and my family does as well so I'm very happy I'm able to stay here."

Reid has so far made 204 appearances for West Ham and scored 10 goals.

Source: PA

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.