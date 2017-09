Bordeaux winger Malcom has secured a contract extension after making a strong start to the Ligue 1 season.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has scored three goals across seven games to help Jocelyn Gourvennec's Bordeaux climb to third in the fledgling table.

A statement published on girondins.com said Malcom had committed to an extra year at the Matmut Atlantique. His new deal runs to the end of June 2021.

Source: PA

