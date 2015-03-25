 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Win at Tottenham sends out the right message, says Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

26 August 2017 12:08

Antonio Conte feels Chelsea have proved to themselves that they are ready to challenge for the title again.

The champions' season got off to a disastrous start when they were reduced to nine men in a shock 3-2 home defeat by Burnley.

But a side missing Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas through suspension, as well as injured playmaker Eden Hazard, went to Wembley last weekend and beat last term's closest challengers Tottenham 2-1.

"We sent a really good message," said Blues boss Conte. "In an emergency situation we were able to win against a really strong team like Tottenham.

"Don't forget, last season, after 13 wins in a row we lost at Tottenham. This season we won.

"When you play this type of team we must be very happy for the spirit, for the desire that we showed."

Fabregas returns against Everton on Sunday but Cahill remains suspended, while Diego Costa's situation is unchanged with the striker refusing to return to Stamford Bridge.

Hazard played 75 minutes for Chelsea's under-23s against Everton on Friday following a fractured ankle but is not expected to be involved with the senior team this weekend.

With new Everton signings Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson already among the goals, Conte is expecting another tough test when Ronald Koeman's side arrive in west London.

"For sure Koeman has built a really strong team," he added. "Also last season they had a strong team, and this season they improved a lot.

"We must pay great attention on Sunday, because this type of game will be difficult for us. It is very important, after a really good win over Tottenham, to continue this way."

Conte is still looking to add to his squad but his two new signings, Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko, were pivotal to the Spurs win.

"Morata is improving a lot," said the Italian.

"Also Bakayoko is working with us for only 10 days. To go into a different style of football is not simple.

"You have to understand the movement, when you attack the space, whether you stay to receive the ball, there are many situations to understand.

"Morata is improving a lot in physical condition and is also adapting to the football."

Source: PA

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.