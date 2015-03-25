Will Grigg fires FA Cup double for Wigan to sink Fylde hopes

Will Grigg struck twice late on as Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan ended the FA Cup hopes of Vanarama National League side AFC Fylde.

His double gave the Latics a 3-2 win in their second-round replay at the DW Stadium.

The match was given the green light following a 5pm pitch inspection, and Wigan are now set for a January trip to Premier League club Bournemouth.

Ivan Toney put Wigan ahead with a close-range finish on 31 minutes. Fylde, though, were level five minutes before half-time through Simon Grand and went ahead after 65 minutes when Danny Rowe converted a pass from Jon Smith.

However, any hopes of a fairy tale finish were dashed when substitute Grigg levelled after 80 minutes, before netting what proved to be the winner with six minutes left.

Peterborough came from behind to see off Woking 5-2 and book a third-round tie at Championship side Aston Villa.

Inih Effiong gave the non-league side the lead in the 19th minute. Posh, though, were soon level through Michael Doughty before Jack Marriott added a second just before half-time.

Substitute Matt Young made it 2-2 after 68 minutes, but just 60 seconds later Marriott grabbed his second of the night at the other end.

Midfielder Marcus Maddison added a fourth with a penalty after 78 minutes, with Gwion Edwards netting Peterborough's fifth in stoppage time.

Tuesday's replay between Carlisle and Gillingham was postponed because of a frozen pitch at Brunton Park.

With an improved forecast expected, Crewe's tie against Blackburn was put back by 24 hours.

Both teams finished with 10 men as Exeter beat Forest Green after extra-time to set up a third-round home tie against Premier League side West Brom.

Rovers broke the deadlock through a penalty from Christian Doidge in the 30th minute.

Exeter saw midfielder Jordan Tillson sent off in the 63rd minute for a second caution.

The Grecians, though, levelled things up through a penalty from Pierce Sweeney but n either team could conjure a winner during normal time.

In the 109th minute, Forest Green defender Emmanuel Monthe collected his second yellow card, followed by a red.

With just five minutes before a penalty shoot-out, Jayden Stockley headed Exeter into round three.

There was also extra-time drama at Huish Park, where Yeovil saw off a spirited fightback by nine man Port Vale to win 3-2.

In first-half stoppage-time, Vale midfielder Cristian Montano was shown a red card for bringing down Tom James and Otis Khan converted the resulting penalty.

Vale saw defender James Gibbons dismissed following a late challenge on Ryan Dickson after 53 minutes.

However, the visitors rallied and snatched an equaliser through Marcus Harness in the 83rd minute to force extra-time.

Khan put Yeovil 2-1 ahead on 95 minutes, only for Antony Kay to level things up after 108 minutes.

The Glovers, though, secured a home tie against Bradford in the third round when Francois Zoko swiftly netted what proved to be the winner.

Source: PA

