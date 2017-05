Wilfried Zaha has signed a new five-year deal with Crystal Palace, the club have announced.

The Ivory Coast winger has committed his long-term future to the Eagles after helping the club avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old told the club's website: "Palace is in my heart and I don't think the story is over."

Source: PA

