 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Wijnaldum keen to improve

11 July 2017 05:30
Gini Wijnaldum is happy to be back at Melwood, but doesn't enjoy pre-season training.

“I’m happy to be back but I hate pre-season because it’s a lot of running,” he told the cliub's official site. “It’s really hard and you don’t enjoy it every time because you want to play with the ball but you have pre-season to get fit and that’s what you have to do. 

“For me, it was really important to rest (over the summer) because I played a lot of games last season and I had a few issues with my body. 

“What I did at first was relaxing and rest but at the end of my vacation I did some running and the programme they gave me.

“I had a good debut season but of course I want to do better. The most important thing is that we win games and if I can help the team by scoring goals, it’ll make me happy.”

Source: DSG

