Wigan V Walsall at The DW Stadium : Match Preview

29 September 2017 09:57
Nick Powell set to boost Wigan by being fit

Nick Powell is expected to be fit as Wigan welcome Walsall in Sky Bet League One.

The former Manchester United midfielder came off in the closing stages of Tuesday's 1-0 victory against Plymouth, but the Latics put that down to fatigue rather than injury.

Reece James should also be available after being forced off in the same game with a dead leg.

Ivan Toney could return to the starting line-up after being dropped to the bench on Tuesday.

Walsall boss Jon Whitney has no fresh injury worries.

Amadou Bakayoko is expected to shake off illness which kept him out of Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Charlton.

Burnley loanee an Agyei is pushing to start after his stunning equaliser earned a point against the Addicks.

The 20-year-old came off the bench to rescue a draw with his second goal of the season.

Source: PAR

