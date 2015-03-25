Wigan V Southend at The DW Stadium : Match Preview

Lee Evans missing for Wigan against SouthendWigan will be without Lee Evans for Southend's visit to the DW Stadium.The midfielder is beginning a three-game ban for headbutting Scunthorpe's Funso Ojo.Sam Morsy, who was part of the Egypt squad that booked their World Cup place at the weekend, is back from international duty while Michael Jacobs (thigh) has trained this week and will return to contention.Reece James (dead leg) is expected to be missing again as are goalkeeper Christian Walton (ankle), Craig Morgan (hip) and Shaun MacDonald (broken leg).Southend must do without suspended captain Anton Ferdinand, who was shown a red card for confronting the referee after last week's 4-1 defeat at Doncaster so starts a two-match ban.Centre-back Harry Kyprianou has a thigh problem, so Michael Turner, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury, could come in for a first start since joining the club in the summer.Jason Demetriou should return at right-back after international duty with Cyprus, but midfielder Michael Kightly (hamstring) remains sidelined.Centre-back Rob Kiernan is set to see a specialist about his knee problem, which may need an operation, while defender Ben Coker continues his rehabilitation from a broken leg during pre-season.

Source: PAR

