Wigan V Shrewsbury at The DW Stadium : Match Preview

Paul Cook set to stick with winning Wigan line-upWigan manager Paul Cook is likely to stick with a winning combination when the Sky Bet League One leaders host Shrewsbury at the DW Stadium.Cook named an unchanged starting XI in a 7-0 thrashing of Oxford at the weekend, as Ryan Colclough returned to the bench following illness.The 22-year-old winger was an unused substitute as Will Grigg scored a hat-trick and Latics maintained their four-point lead at the top.Goalkeeper Jamie Jones (shoulder), defender Craig Morgan (hip) and midfielder Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) remain on the sidelines.Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst will hope for more of the same as his promotion-chasers attempt to close the gap on the leaders.Hurst also fielded an unchanged side for Saturday's 2-0 home win over Portsmouth, which extended the club's unbeaten run in all competitions to five games.That meant second successive starts for midfielder Bryn Morris and striker Carlton Morris, who had replaced Ben Godfrey and Stefan Payne for the 1-0 win over Blackpool a week earlier.Defensive duo Zak Jules and Junior Brown remain on the sidelines with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Source: PAR

