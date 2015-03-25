Wigan V Portsmouth at The DW Stadium : Match Preview

Paul Cook to revert to Wigan's strongest line-up against PortsmouthWigan will revert to a more familiar line-up for the Sky Bet League One visit of Portsmouth.After opening the season with four successive wins, former Pompey manager Paul Cook made 11 changes for the Carabao Cup loss to Aston Villa in midweek.It remains to be seen whether transfer-listed midfielder Max Power remains in contention having been brought back into the side to face Villa.Midfielder Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) and defender Craig Morgan (hip) are out.Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett could hand a league debut to midfielder Dion Donohue.The 23-year-old has trained with his new team-mates this week after joining Pompey from Chesterfield, and Jackett might be tempted to start him against a team that has collected nine points from three games.There is no sign of Pompey's injury issues in defence clearing up, though, as they prepare for a tough task at the DW Stadium.Matt Clarke, Nathan Thompson, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Drew Talbot are all currently sidelined, with Jackett confirming that latest injury addition Talbot is likely to be out for a couple of weeks.

Source: PAR

