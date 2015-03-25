 
  1. Football
  2. Wigan Athletic

Wigan V Plymouth at The DW Stadium : Match Preview

25 September 2017 05:23
Midfielder Sam Morsy boosts Wigan's options ahead of visit of Plymouth

Sam Morsy will return to the Wigan squad for the visit of Plymouth.

The midfielder sat out Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Peterborough due to suspension.

Latics boss Paul Cook could be tempted to throw Morsy back into his starting line-up, meaning David Perkins may drop out after making his first Sky Bet League One appearance of the season at London Road.

Will Grigg could replace Nick Powell in attack as Cook aims to manage both of their workloads.

Plymouth midfielder Graham Carey will return to contention after serving a three-match ban, but defender Sonny Bradley misses out through suspension.

Bradley starts a three-game ban after being shown a straight red card for violent conduct in Saturday's home defeat to Doncaster.

Winger Ruben Lameiras and forward Alex Fletcher will both be hoping to keep their starting places after making their full league debuts at the weekend, but boss Derek Adams could make changes as his side's winless run was extended to seven matches.

Midfielder David Fox, winger Lionel Ainsworth and forward Joel Grant are pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.

Source: PAR

