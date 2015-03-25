Wigan V Peterborough at The DW Stadium : Match Preview

Wigan lose Lee Evans for Peterborough clashWigan boss Paul Cook will have to make at least one change when Peterborough head for the DW Stadium.Midfielder Lee Evans has joined Sheffield United on a permanent deal after being recalled from his loan spell by parent club Wolves, while Ivan Toney has completed a loan move to Scunthorpe, with Newcastle hoping for more regular action for the striker.Cook has bolstered his squad with the addition of Hearts attacker Jamie Walker, but he arrived still nursing a knock sustained in the Edinburgh derby on December 27.However, Ryan Colclough is available after recovering from a shoulder problem and midfielder Shaun MacDonald was an unused substitute in last weekend's 2-2 FA Cup third-round draw with Bournemouth following a nine-month lay-off with a broken leg. Defender Craig Morgan is nearing fitness after hip surgery.Leo Da Silva Lopes is doubtful for Peterborough with a hamstring problem.Winger Joe Ward signed from Woking this week and could make his debut.Midfielder Chris Forrester and striker Ricky Miller are available following suspensions which saw them miss the Checkatrade Trophy penalty shootout win over Luton.Midfielder Gwion Edwards underwent ankle surgery this week and is out for two to three months.

