 
  1. Football
  2. Wigan Athletic

Wigan V Northampton at The DW Stadium : Match Preview

18 September 2017 03:56
Nick Powell a concern for Wigan ahead of Northampton clash

Wigan boss Paul Cook is sweating on the fitness of star man Nick Powell ahead of Tuesday's clash with Northampton.

Powell limped off midway through Saturday's 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers but Latics medical staff hope the problem is just down to fatigue.

Cook will have a number of new options with both Chey Dunkley and Ryan Colclough returning from suspensions.

Ivan Toney remains on standby should Powell fail to make the cut while Gary Roberts will also hope to figure from the start.

Northampton will be without suspended midfielder Matt Crooks for the trip to the DW Stadium.

Crooks serves a one-match ban after picking up a second yellow card in the closing stages of the 2-2 draw at Southend.

George Smith missed the trip to Roots Hall on Saturday due to a hip injury but he is likely to be available for selection on Tuesday.

Midfield duo Shaun McWilliams (foot) and John-Joe O'Toole (groin) remain on the sidelines with their respective injuries.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.