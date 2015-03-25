Wigan V Northampton at The DW Stadium : Match Preview

Nick Powell a concern for Wigan ahead of Northampton clashWigan boss Paul Cook is sweating on the fitness of star man Nick Powell ahead of Tuesday's clash with Northampton.Powell limped off midway through Saturday's 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers but Latics medical staff hope the problem is just down to fatigue.Cook will have a number of new options with both Chey Dunkley and Ryan Colclough returning from suspensions.Ivan Toney remains on standby should Powell fail to make the cut while Gary Roberts will also hope to figure from the start.Northampton will be without suspended midfielder Matt Crooks for the trip to the DW Stadium.Crooks serves a one-match ban after picking up a second yellow card in the closing stages of the 2-2 draw at Southend.George Smith missed the trip to Roots Hall on Saturday due to a hip injury but he is likely to be available for selection on Tuesday.Midfield duo Shaun McWilliams (foot) and John-Joe O'Toole (groin) remain on the sidelines with their respective injuries.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.