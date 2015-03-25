 
Wigan V Fleetwood Town at The DW Stadium : Match Preview

07 December 2017 04:31
Walton ready to return between the sticks for Wigan

Goalkeeper Christian Walton could slot straight back into Wigan's starting line-up after spending three months sidelined through ankle trouble.

The Brighton loanee has returned to Wigan after a spell back on the south coast to complete his rehabilitation.

Now the 22-year-old is fit and ready for action, and could start in Saturday's Sky Bet League One clash with Fleetwood.

Forward Ryan Colclough could return after missing Friday's 1-1 FA Cup draw with AFC Fylde, having bagged a brace in the 3-0 win over Doncaster before dashing to witness the birth of his son.

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler may be tempted to start midfielder Jack Sowerby after his impressive performance in midweek.

Sowerby scored in the 2-0 win over Chesterfield in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday and will be looking to add to his two league starts this season.

Alex Reid also scored against the Spireites but the forward will have to make do with a place on the bench at best at the DW Stadium.

Former Latics manager Rosler will have to choose between Alex Cairns and Chris Neal in goal but Conor McAleny (ankle) and Bobby Grant (knee) are doubts.

