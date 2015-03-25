Wigan V Bristol Rovers at The DW Stadium : Match Preview

Duo suspended as Wigan take on Bristol RoversWigan forward Ryan Colclough and defender Chey Dunkley serve the final games of their two and three-match bans respectively for the visit of Bristol Rovers.Will Grigg made his first league start in the 3-0 midweek win over Charlton while Max Power, put on the transfer list in the summer after expressing a desire to leave, came off the bench for his first league appearance and both could be pushing for more involvement.Manager Paul Cook has spoken about the need to manage Nick Powell's fitness so after two starts already this week there could be room for rotation.Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) and defender Craig Morgan (hip) remain out.Goalkeeper Sam Slocombe is set to make a Rovers return after serving a one-match suspension.Adam Smith deputised against Oldham in midweek after being sidelined by a hand injury for almost a month.But Rovers boss Darrell Clarke felt Smith was at fault with a couple of the Oldham goals in a shock 3-2 defeat and he is likely to drop out.Midfielder Chris Lines and striker Rory Gaffney could both return after dropping to the bench in midweek.

Source: PAR

