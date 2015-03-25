Wigan V Bradford at The DW Stadium : Match Preview

Will Grigg could return for Wigan against BradfordWigan striker Will Grigg could return to the starting line-up against Bradford after coming on from the bench in the FA Cup win over Crawley.The Northern Ireland international has recovered from a hamstring injury, which kept him out for three games, before his substitute appearance.Goalkeeper Christian Walton (ankle), defender Craig Morgan (hip) and midfielder Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) are still out.Wigan boss Paul Cook will bid to continue the Latics' strong run of form after they were unbeaten in league competition in October and picked up 11 points, earning him the manager of the month award.Bradford boss Stuart McCall has no new injury or suspension worries and could choose from an unchanged squad.Defender Timothee Dieng remains sidelined due to a hamstring strain, which kept him out of last week's home defeat to Plymouth.Striker Dominic Poleon (hamstring) and midfielder Jake Reeves (groin) both returned to action off the bench last week, leaving boss Stuart McCall with plenty of options.Forward Paul Taylor is expected to retain his place in the starting line-up, while Alex Gilliead and Poleon are pushing for recalls.

Source: PAR

