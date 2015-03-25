 
  1. Football
  2. Wigan Athletic

Wigan V Bradford at The DW Stadium : Match Preview

16 November 2017 05:40
Will Grigg could return for Wigan against Bradford

Wigan striker Will Grigg could return to the starting line-up against Bradford after coming on from the bench in the FA Cup win over Crawley.

The Northern Ireland international has recovered from a hamstring injury, which kept him out for three games, before his substitute appearance.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton (ankle), defender Craig Morgan (hip) and midfielder Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) are still out.

Wigan boss Paul Cook will bid to continue the Latics' strong run of form after they were unbeaten in league competition in October and picked up 11 points, earning him the manager of the month award.

Bradford boss Stuart McCall has no new injury or suspension worries and could choose from an unchanged squad.

Defender Timothee Dieng remains sidelined due to a hamstring strain, which kept him out of last week's home defeat to Plymouth.

Striker Dominic Poleon (hamstring) and midfielder Jake Reeves (groin) both returned to action off the bench last week, leaving boss Stuart McCall with plenty of options.

Forward Paul Taylor is expected to retain his place in the starting line-up, while Alex Gilliead and Poleon are pushing for recalls.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as