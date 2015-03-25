Wigan V Blackburn at The DW Stadium : Match Preview

Ryan Colclough and Lee Evans are back available for League One duty as Wigan prepare to host Blackburn on Saturday.
Forward Colclough has been out of late due to injury while midfielder Evans completed a three-game suspension when Latics won 3-1 at Blackpool last weekend.
Both men made scoring returns to action on Tuesday in the 4-1 Checkatrade Trophy victory over Middlesbrough Under-21s.
Will Grigg (hamstring) is still unavailable, as are Christian Walton (ankle), Craig Morgan (hip) and Shaun MacDonald (broken leg).
Blackburn will be without Dominic Samuel for the trip to the DW Stadium.
Samuel begins a three-match ban following his red card in the victory over Portsmouth last Saturday.
In his absence there could be involvement for fellow forward Joe Nuttall, whose only first-team action for Rovers so far since joining over the summer has been in the Checkatrade Trophy.
Defender Darragh Lenihan remains sidelined.
Source: PAR