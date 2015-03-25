 
  1. Football
  2. Wigan Athletic

Wigan 2-0 Fleetwood Town - 09-Dec-2017 : Match Report

09 December 2017 06:07
Nick Powell and Dan Burn on target as Wigan extend lead at top

Goals from Nick Powell and Dan Burn ensured Wigan Athletic comfortably overcame the challenge of Fleetwood Town to record a 2-0 win at the DW Stadium and cement their position on top of Sky Bet League One.

It was a thoroughly miserable afternoon for Town boss Uwe Rosler, who was making his first return to the DW Stadium since being relieved of his duties as Wigan boss in November 2014.

The home side took only seven minutes to get into their stride, with Powell on hand to nod home a delightful cross from Lee Evans from the left.

Evans also played a key role in goal number two after 38 minutes, curling in a free-kick for Burn to head home into the top corner.

The closest Town came to a response was when Ashley Eastham headed against the bar from a George Glendon corner, with Christian Walton - on his return to the Wigan side - beaten.

But the visitors were unable to force the on-loan Brighton custodian into much work, and were indebted to their own goalkeeper, Alex Cairns, for keeping out a low shot from Latics substitute Ivan Toney in stoppage-time.

Source: PA

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.