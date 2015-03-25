 
  1. Football
  2. Wigan Athletic

Wigan 1-1 Portsmouth - 26-Aug-2017 : Match Report

26 August 2017 05:32
Portsmouth end former manager Paul Cook's winning start with draw at Wigan

Paul Cook saw Wigan Athletic lose their 100 per cent Sky Bet League One record against his former club as Portsmouth came from behind to claim a feisty 1-1 draw.

Both sides finished the game with 10 men after red cards for Chey Dunkley and Gareth Evans.

Gavin Massey provided the perfect through-ball for Ivan Toney to slot home for the hosts with just eight minutes on the clock.

Toney almost found the net again shortly after but Luke McGee in the Pompey goal kept his effort at bay.

Nick Powell then smashed a shot off the bar before McGee denied the former Manchester United man just before half-time as Wigan upped the ante.

The Latics were reduced to 10 men just before the hour mark when defender Dunkley was shown a straight red after he lashed out at Brett Pitman in an off-the-ball incident.

That dismissal came to haunt the hosts on 76 minutes when Conor Chaplin nodded home Kal Naismith's fine cross.

Full-back Evans was sent off for Pompey late on after receiving a second yellow as the points were shared.

Source: PA

