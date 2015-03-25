When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Not happy with a c ontroversial penalty decision which allowed Wayne Rooney to equalise at Anfield, Klopp had a tetchy exchange after the game with Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison, saying he "only wanted to talk to people that have a little bit of an understanding of football".

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some other occasions on which post-match interviews did not go to plan.

Pep Guardiola, January 2017

Manchester City won 2-1 against Burnley but they had been made to work hard for the three points after Fernandinho was sent off. Clearly annoyed by the red card, Guardiola was deliberately short with his answers. When asked by BBC reporter Damian Johnson about the sending-off, the City boss replied: "You are the journalist, not me."

Louis van Gaal, April 2016

After a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea all but ended any faint hopes Manchester United had of winning the Premier League title, the Dutchman was asked by BBC commentator Guy Mowbray if he was frustrated. "Why do I have to be frustrated?" he replied, before insisting it was his team's best performance of the season. When the reporter said he was interested in how Van Gaal saw the display, the United manager said: "That's good that you are interested."

Harry Redknapp, August 2010

The Tottenham manager took exception to Sky Sports' Rob Palmer's line of questioning after a 1-0 home loss to Wigan. Palmer began: "You made your name as a wheeler and dealer and there's not been much wheeling and dealing." Redknapp responded: "No I'm not a wheeler and dealer - f*** off" - and walked off. Palmer tried in vain to save the interview by pleading: "Harry, I didn't mean it like that." But Redknapp was gone, saying: "I've not made my name as a wheeler and dealer, don't say that. I'm a f***ing football manager."

Jose Mourinho, February 2017

Jose Mourinho walked away from an interview with the BBC following Manchester United's goalless draw with Hull at Old Trafford. After a series of short responses, the Portuguese criticised the visitors' approach and the referee for allowing them to play that way before being asked specifically what it was they should have been penalised for. He said: " If you don't know then you shouldn't be with a microphone in your hand."

Ron Atkinson, March 1996

Responding to Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys' claim that his Coventry players needed to show more in their next game, following a 1-0 loss at Southampton, Atkinson said: "We don't think so. You can sit there and play with all your silly machines as much as you like. I'm an experienced manager and if my boys haven't done enough, I'll whip 'em. But not for that tonight. Who was man of the match award? (Dave Beasant?) Oh sorry, well he must have played not bad then. Thank you very much, lads, see you later." Atkinson then removed his headset and departed.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.