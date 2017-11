When is the 2018 World Cup draw happening, and where can I watch it?

The draw for the 2018 World Cup finals takes place in Moscow on Friday.

Here Press Association Sport looks at some of the key questions around the draw.

When is the draw, and can I watch it live?

0⃣1⃣ -1⃣2⃣ -2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣Save the Date! The FIFA World Cup Final Draw will take place at the State Kremlin Palace Concert Hall, Moscow 🇷🇺Do you think your team will qualify? Posted by FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, January 24, 2017

The draw is due to start at 3pm UK time. Terrestrial viewers can watch it on BBC Two.

Who is presenting it?

🇷🇺🏆🙌Gary Lineker and Maria Komandnaya to conduct #WorldCupDraw in Moscow on 1 DecemberMore 👉https://t.co/InlWTQRZxx pic.twitter.com/RcUovTJnWu — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 17, 2017

Match of the Day and BT Sport football host Gary Lineker will be a familiar face to British audiences as he co-presents the draw with Russian journalist Maria Komandnaya.

He faced criticism for taking on the role after previously speaking out against FIFA over its various corruption scandals.

How will it work?

The 21st FIFA World Cup Final Draw will take place on 1 December.Want to learn more about the previous 20?Check out… Posted by FIFA World Cup on Monday, November 20, 2017

The 32 teams will be split into eight four-team groups. Each team is in one of four pots, with their position in the FIFA world rankings for October determining which pot they occupy. The exception to that is hosts Russia, who are in Pot One.

England are in Pot Two.

There can be a maximum of two European sides per group, but no other confederation can have more than one team in a group, so no South American sides will go head to head in the group phase for example.

What’s the line-up of the pots?

How the teams line up ahead of the draw (PA Graphics)

What’s the worst possible draw for England?

Just had my first production and logistics meeting for next week’s @FIFAWorldCup draw. Had a quick run through (it’s complicated) and England ended up in Group B with Belgium, Senegal and Japan. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 23, 2017

Based on the October FIFA rankings it would be Germany, Costa Rica and Nigeria. There are other nightmare scenarios too though – Brazil, Sweden and Nigeria would also be pretty unpalatable.

And the best draw?

Will Gareth Southgate still be smiling after the World Cup draw? (Mike Egerton/PA)

The easiest draw, based on the rankings, would be Russia, Senegal and Saudi Arabia. But England proved at the 2010 World Cup that any group can be tough, scraping through to the knockout stage with two draws and a win against the United States, Algeria and Slovenia respectively.

Source: By Jamie Gardner

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.