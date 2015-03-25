What XI could you put together from the Premier League's retained list?

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Here, Press Association Sport compiles a starting XI of the best free agents available for clubs ahead of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

WILLY CABALLERO: The Argentinian shot stopper will provide experience as a back-up option. The 35-year-old is best remembered for saving three spot-kicks in City's penalty shootout victory over Liverpool in the 2016 League Cup final.

JOHN TERRY: Although Terry's future is yet to be decided - he may quit all together - several clubs in Europe, China or across the pond would welcome the services of the former England captain.

GAEL CLICHY: The French full-back featured in two title successes and League Cup triumph during his time at City and could be a target for a number of clubs in the Premier League.

JOHN O'SHEA: The 36-year-old veteran defender will be tracked by a number of clubs and will provide valuable experience on and off the pitch.

BACARY SAGNA: The France international's crossing ability will be an adequate addition to many clubs in Europe.

MATHIEU FLAMINI: The former Marseille, Arsenal, AC Milan midfielder spent last season at Crystal Palace and will provide depth for most Premier League sides.

SHAUN MALONEY: A quiet but effective performer, the Scotland international could be snapped up after leaving Hull.

STEVEN PIENAAR: The former Everton and Tottenham midfielder may have seen his best days but can still produce at the top level when fully-fit.

JESUS NAVAS: The pacy World Cup-winning winger Navas has a wealth of Premier League experience under his belt and helped the club win that competition in 2014.

AROUNA KONE:The Ivorian striker made a marginal impact during his time at Everton, scoring 10 times in 62 appearances, including a hat-trick against Sunderland in 2015.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC: Having scored 28 goals and helping Manchester United win three trophies in his first season in England, the 35-year-old Swede will be one of football's most coveted free agents this summer once he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury.

Source: PA

