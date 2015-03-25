 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

What Will Virgil Van Dijk Bring To The Liverpool Team?

04 January 2018 10:00

Virgil van Dijk is in contention to make his Liverpool debut in Friday's FA Cup derby against Everton - but what will he bring to the team?

Manager Jurgen Klopp moved for the £75million Holland international after witnessing defensive displays that at one point in the season he admitted were making him "really sick".

Press Association Sport measured Van Dijk's statistics on the official Premier League website against those of his new central defensive colleagues, and he comes out on top across the board.

Goals

The immediate good news is that in 67 Premier League appearances for Southampton, Van Dijk has never been identified as making the mistake that led to a goal.

Dejan Lovren has six such errors recorded against his name, most recently against Tottenham this season when he was substituted after 31 minutes.

Lovren admittedly has also scored five goals in the competition, including three for Liverpool, but Van Dijk is only one behind in just over half as many appearances as the 127 made by Lovren.

Joel Matip has two goals and two key errors, and Ragnar Klavan one of each, in 45 and 34 Liverpool appearances respectively.

Tackles, interceptions, clearances, blocks

Van Dijk wins 75 per cent of his tackles on average, slightly ahead of his new team-mates, with Matip trailing the pack on 71 per cent. The Dutchman also matches Lovren for the most tackles per game at 1.61, with Klavan this time well behind with exactly one per game.

There is more to defending than tackling, though, and the statistics suggest Van Dijk's reading of the game is also ahead of Liverpool's other defenders.

Totalling up interceptions, clearances and blocked shots, Van Dijk averages 10 per game compared to 8.8 for Lovren, 6.8 for Matip and just 5.4 for Klavan.

Duels

Van Dijk also wins a higher proportion of his 'duels' and aerial battles - 493 duels won to 192 lost and 321 to 111 in aerial battles, the latter approaching a three-to-one ratio.

Matip is marginally above two-to-one in each category, as is Lovren in aerial battles - though the Croatian drops to around 1.8 duels won for every one lost. Klavan wins just over half of his contests in each category.

Source: PA-WIRE

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.