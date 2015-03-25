 
What is offside? Zlatan Ibrahimovic isnâ€™t sure

01 December 2017 11:36

It’s not just supporters who are confused by the offside rule.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahomovic seems to be unsure as to what is and what isn’t offside in today’s game.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, the Sweden star is seen enjoying a leisurely kick-about with his new agent Dex, discussing the offside rule.

Asked by his agent if he knew what offside was, Ibrahimovic answered sheepishly: “I think so.”

That might explain why he has been caught offside 37 times in 31 Premier League games since joining United.

