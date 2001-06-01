 
What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do after the national job?

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Here, we examine the path taken by some of Hodgson's predecessors as England boss.

Sam Allardyce - 2016

Just three months after being sacked by England due to a corruption scandal that erupted a mere one match into his reign, Allardyce returned to management at Crystal Palace, rescuing the Eagles from the threat of relegation, before stepping down at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Fabio Capello - 2008-12

Capello was in the twilight of his managerial career when he became England coach on a reported annual salary of Â£6million, but he went on to oversee Russia until he was sacked in 2015 and in June took over at Chinese club Jiangsu Suning.

Steve McClaren - 2006-7

Sacked by England when they failed to qualify for Euro 2008, McClaren looked to rebuild his reputation with spells on the continent at FC Twente and Wolfsburg, guiding Twente to the Eredivisie title in 2010. Posts at Nottingham Forest, Derby and Newcastle have followed, but he has struggled to make an impact.

Sven-Goran Eriksson - 2001-06

Apart from a break in 2006, Eriksson, the first foreign manager appointed by the Football Association, has remained involved in the game, headlined on these shores by unsuccessful spells at Manchester City and Leicester. Spent the last four years in China.

Kevin Keegan 1999-2000

Won the Division One title as his Manchester City side scored 108 goals to earn promotion in 2001, and then finished ninth in the top flight the following season before the club's move to the new stadium at Eastlands. Left City in 2005 and later returned to Newcastle in 2008, but his second spell ended in less than a year after he fell out with the board.

