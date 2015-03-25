West Ham V West Brom at Olympic Stadium : Match Preview

David Moyes: West Ham need Marko Arnautovic to continue formDavid Moyes has urged Marko Arnautovic to bring his sparkling form into the new year and help West Ham climb the table.The club's B#25million record signing has finally found his feet after a slow start to life in east London.Arnautovic has scored five goals in his last six appearances, with the forward's resurgence coinciding with Moyes' appointment as Hammers boss in November.And Moyes demanded more of the same from the Austrian, starting against West Brom at the London Stadium on Tuesday night."He was a big signing for the club and everybody expected big things from him as well," said Moyes."He wasn't a new recruit to the Premier League either, so you would have been hopeful that he could have hit the ground running."He's done really well for us, he has helped the team greatly. His energy and effort has rubbed off on the supporters as well so he's doing a good job for us."But it needs to be continued because we need him at the moment, he is the one who is really helping us so I hope his form continues."Despite their upturn in fortunes, West Ham still find themselves in the relegation zone ahead of the clash with their fellow strugglers.They dropped what could turn out to be a crucial two points on Boxing Day following Callum Wilson's controversial equaliser for Bournemouth."I think the most important thing for us is to focus on how we can get ourselves away from the bottom end," added Moyes."I don't like harping back to it but I think we might have been 13th if that decision had gone for us on Boxing Day."It would have made us feel a lot better and our league position look a lot better."So all we can do is focus on ourselves and keep our home form as good as we can as well. We need to win our home games."West Ham captain Mark Noble and fellow midfielder Michail Antonio are struggling to be fit, owing to hamstring and groin injuries respectively.Reece Oxford is back from a loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach, but Sam Byram (hamstring), Jose Fonte and Edimilson Fernandes (both ankle) are still out.West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez believes Albion are gaining momentum in their quest to save their season.The striker scored an 89th-minute penalty to earn a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday and lift the Baggies off the bottom of the table ahead of the trip to West Ham.The result extended Albion's winless run to 19 league games - half a season - and they are three points below the safety line with boss Alan Pardew still searching for his first victory after seven outings.But Rodriguez is hopeful the tide is turning ahead of their game at the London Stadium."It's all about momentum now and we're putting our game to other teams which is something we are working hard at," he told the club's official website."Every lad is working to the maximum and we just need that little bit of luck, maybe, to kick us off."It's been difficult but I really hope the momentum has changed and things will be more positive. We deserved a point, if not three points, for the way we played against Arsenal."We took the game to Arsenal and it was important to come away from the game with at least a point. I thought we caused them problems which is pleasing."Albion are likely to make changes for the game against the Hammers, which comes just 48 hours after they faced the Gunners on New Year's Eve.James McClean, Oliver Burke, Grzegorz Krychowiak and Allan Nyom could return, while Salomon Rondon (hamstring) is a doubt and Nacer Chadli (hip) and James Morrison (Achilles) are out.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.