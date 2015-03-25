West Ham V Shrewsbury at Olympic Stadium : Match Preview

West Ham's Javier Hernandez could miss FA Cup replay against ShrewsburyJavier Hernandez could be sidelined for West Ham's Emirates FA Cup third-round replay against Shrewsbury on Tuesday.The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward was sent home from West Ham's training ground on Monday with the flu.Meanwhile, Andy Carroll (ankle), Michail Antonio (groin), Jose Fonte (calf), Edimilson Fernandes (ankle) and Winston Reid (groin) are all out.Shrewsbury will be without new signing Luke Hendrie at the London Stadium.Hendrie was not registered for the original tie, meaning he is ruled out of the replay.Fellow defender Toto Nsiala will be monitored after he took a blow to the head during the 3-1 League One defeat at Blackburn on Saturday.Skipper Mat Sadler should be available after coming through 90 minutes against Rovers with a bandaged head having suffered a bad cut in the draw with the Hammers.

