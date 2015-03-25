West Ham V Newcastle at Olympic Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Mark Noble and Michail Antonio both missing for West HamWest Ham will be without Mark Noble and Michail Antonio when they host Newcastle.Skipper Noble has a slight hamstring problem and winger Antonio is sidelined by a calf injury.Manuel Lanzini is still suspended but fellow midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate returns to the squad after recovering from his hamstring injury.Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is ruled out as he continues to battle a back injury.The Serbia international is likely to be sidelined for another 10 days with the problem, and he has been joined on the sidelines by full-back Jesus Gamez, who has undergone surgery on an ankle.Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey completes a two-match ban, while manager Rafael Benitez will assess a series of knocks before he names his team.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker