 
  1. Football
  2. West Ham United

West Ham V Newcastle at Olympic Stadium : Match Preview

22 December 2017 03:41
Mark Noble and Michail Antonio both missing for West Ham

West Ham will be without Mark Noble and Michail Antonio when they host Newcastle.

Skipper Noble has a slight hamstring problem and winger Antonio is sidelined by a calf injury.

Manuel Lanzini is still suspended but fellow midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate returns to the squad after recovering from his hamstring injury.

Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is ruled out as he continues to battle a back injury.

The Serbia international is likely to be sidelined for another 10 days with the problem, and he has been joined on the sidelines by full-back Jesus Gamez, who has undergone surgery on an ankle.

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey completes a two-match ban, while manager Rafael Benitez will assess a series of knocks before he names his team.

Source: PAR

