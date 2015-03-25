West Ham V Liverpool at Olympic Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

MICHAIL ANTONIO TO MISS WEST HAM'S CLASH WITH LIVERPOOLWinger Michail Antonio is out of West Ham's home game against Liverpool with a hamstring problem.The Hammers are also short in defence with Pablo Zabaleta suspended and Sam Byram, Jose Fonte and James Collins injured.But Aaron Cresswell has shaken off the dead leg which forced him off at half-time against Crystal Palace and fellow defender Winston Reid should be fit after missing out at Selhurst Park.Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be in line for a surprise recall to the squad for Saturday's trip .The Senegal international's return from a hamstring injury is a fortnight ahead of schedule and after joining full training on Thursday manager Jurgen Klopp said he looked like he could play 25 minutes.Klopp will make late decisions on midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (ankle) and defender Dejan Lovren (thigh) but playmaker Philippe Coutinho (adductor) is definitely out.

