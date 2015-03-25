West Ham V Chelsea at Olympic Stadium : Match Preview

Joe Hart is set to drop to the bench while Winston Reid, Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll should be back in the West Ham squad for the visit of Chelsea.
Spanish goalkeeper Adrian impressed when deputising for Hart against his parent club Manchester City last weekend and he is poised to keep his place.
Defender Reid is over a hamstring problem and strikers Hernandez (hamstring) and Carroll (knee) are also fit again and in contention.
Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is out of Chelsea's trip after missing three days' training through illness.
Defender David Luiz remains out with a knee injury and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reluctant to put a timescale on his absence.
The Blues, who have been without Charly Musonda and Kenedy in recent weeks, also have "two or three" undisclosed doubts.
Source: PAR