West Ham V Chelsea at Olympic Stadium : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Keeper Joe Hart set to miss out against ChelseaJoe Hart is set to drop to the bench while Winston Reid, Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll should be back in the West Ham squad for the visit of Chelsea.Spanish goalkeeper Adrian impressed when deputising for Hart against his parent club Manchester City last weekend and he is poised to keep his place.Defender Reid is over a hamstring problem and strikers Hernandez (hamstring) and Carroll (knee) are also fit again and in contention.Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is out of Chelsea's trip after missing three days' training through illness.Defender David Luiz remains out with a knee injury and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reluctant to put a timescale on his absence.The Blues, who have been without Charly Musonda and Kenedy in recent weeks, also have "two or three" undisclosed doubts.

