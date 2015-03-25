West Ham V Brighton at Olympic Stadium : Match Preview

Andy Carroll is suspended for West Ham's Friday night meeting with Brighton following his red card at Burnley last weekend.
Diafra Sakho is out with a back problem but Javier Hernandez hopes to shake off a hamstring niggle.
Defender James Collins remains sidelined by an ankle problem, and back-up goalkeeper Adrian has been ruled out through illness.
Brighton hope to have defender Shane Duffy available.
The Republic of Ireland international will be given a late fitness test after being forced off with a groin problem during the second half of last weekend's draw with Everton.
Israel midfielder Beram Kayal (broken leg) and striker Sam Baldock (calf), who have not played this season, made their comebacks in an under-23 fixture on Monday but will not feature against the Hammers. Steve Sidwell (back) is also out of contention, along with suspended striker Tomer Hemed, who completes a three-game ban following his violent conduct charge.
