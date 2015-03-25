 
  1. Football
  2. West Ham United

West Ham V Brighton at Olympic Stadium : Match Preview

19 October 2017 08:58
Carroll suspended for showdown with Seagulls

Andy Carroll is suspended for West Ham's Friday night meeting with Brighton following his red card at Burnley last weekend.

Diafra Sakho is out with a back problem but Javier Hernandez hopes to shake off a hamstring niggle.

Defender James Collins remains sidelined by an ankle problem, and back-up goalkeeper Adrian has been ruled out through illness.

Brighton hope to have defender Shane Duffy available.

The Republic of Ireland international will be given a late fitness test after being forced off with a groin problem during the second half of last weekend's draw with Everton.

Israel midfielder Beram Kayal (broken leg) and striker Sam Baldock (calf), who have not played this season, made their comebacks in an under-23 fixture on Monday but will not feature against the Hammers. Steve Sidwell (back) is also out of contention, along with suspended striker Tomer Hemed, who completes a three-game ban following his violent conduct charge.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the