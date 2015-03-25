West Ham V Bolton at Olympic Stadium : Match Preview

Slaven Bilic not convinced by possibility of Carroll-Hernandez partnershipWest Ham boss Slaven Bilic believes it is "almost impossible" to partner Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez in attack despite admitting goalscoring has been a problem this season.The Hammers welcome Bolton to the London Stadium on Tuesday night for their Carabao Cup third-round clash.Saturday's goalless draw at West Brom continued an upturn for Bilic and his side who, after winning at home to Huddersfield last week, have now taken four points from their opening five Premier League games.West Ham have scored just four league goals despite adding former Manchester United forward Hernandez to their ranks.Hernandez has been operating on the right of a three-man attack since Carroll's return, with plenty of West Ham fans calling for the pair to be deployed as a twosome.Bilic, however, does not feel that is a viable option given the other players he has at his disposal."It is almost impossible," he said."It is very hard to put them in their ideal positions as two strikers, which looks good on paper."But you want to have a lot of them (best players) on the pitch at the same time."Of course I'm thinking about that. Chicharito is playing in a position which is not his position. I spoke with him, he's a great lad. he's doing a job of course."Bolton boss Phil Parkinson will make changes for his side's trip.Wanderers boss Parkinson saw his side slump to another defeat at Ipswich on Saturday which left them bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.The likes of Adam Armstrong, Adam Le Fondre and Aaron Wilbraham are likely to figure after coming off the bench at Portman Road.Dorian Dervite and Darren Pratley are also in contention as Parkinson looks to shuffle his squad.

Source: PAR

