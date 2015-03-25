West Ham V Arsenal at Olympic Stadium : Match Preview

Cheikhou Kouyate could return to the West Ham squad for the visit of Arsenal
The midfielder missed Saturday's 1-0 victory over Chelsea with a hamstring injury but is back in training.
Edimilson Fernandes will be assessed after hurting his ankle in training while Jose Fonte (ankle) remains sidelined.
Arsenal will be without Shkodran Mustafi and Aaron Ramsey for Wednesday's Premier League trip to West Ham.
Mustafi missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at Southampton due to a thigh problem and is still absent this time out.
Ramsey (hamstring) joins him on the sidelines with fellow midfielder Santi Cazorla (ankle) a long-term injury absentee.
Source: PAR