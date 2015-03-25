 
  1. Football
  2. West Ham United

West Ham V Arsenal at Olympic Stadium : Match Preview

12 December 2017 05:56
Cheikhou Kouyate may make West Ham return

Cheikhou Kouyate could return to the West Ham squad for the visit of Arsenal

The midfielder missed Saturday's 1-0 victory over Chelsea with a hamstring injury but is back in training.

Edimilson Fernandes will be assessed after hurting his ankle in training while Jose Fonte (ankle) remains sidelined.

Arsenal will be without Shkodran Mustafi and Aaron Ramsey for Wednesday's Premier League trip to West Ham.

Mustafi missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at Southampton due to a thigh problem and is still absent this time out.

Ramsey (hamstring) joins him on the sidelines with fellow midfielder Santi Cazorla (ankle) a long-term injury absentee.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.