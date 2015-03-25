 
  1. Football
  2. West Ham United

West Ham play out goalless draw with Joe Hart signing on the horizon

17 July 2017 10:08

West Ham played out a goalless draw against Sturm Graz II in Austria, where they are expected to be joined by England goalkeeper Joe Hart as he completes a loan move from Manchester City.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is keen to further bolster his squad following the signing of veteran right-back Pablo Zabaleta - released by City at the end of last season - on a free transfer.

Zabaleta, 32, made his first appearance on Monday against Sturm Graz II, who play in the Austrian third tier, as Bilic gave all of his players at least a 45-minute run-out.

Hart, meanwhile, is said to be close to committing to a season-long loan in London, which could eventually become permanent as his future now appears to lie away from the Etihad Stadium.

The 30-year-old, who spent the previous campaign with Italian club Torino, should head out to Austria later this week once the formalities of the move have been signed off.

His arrival will, however, leave the position of current West Ham stopper Adrian uncertain.

The Hammers are also looking for attacking reinforcements, but have so far seen their efforts to sign Stoke winger Marko Arnautovic for Â£20million prove unsuccessful , while Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud and Bayer Leverkusen's Javier Hernandez are further reported targets.

Bilic will now prepare his squad for Thursday's friendly meeting with Sky Bet Championship side Fulham before heading to Germany, which will host two matches against Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen in the Betway Cup.

West Ham start their new Premier League season away at Manchester United on August 13.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play tennis?

What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play ...

Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon title by beating Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 in the final on Sunday.