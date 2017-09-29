West Ham lining up Ancelotti, David Silva considering AC Milan move

What the papers say

West Ham have started looking for a replacement for Slaven Bilic as pressure builds on the Croatian manager – with Carlo Ancelotti a possible contender, the Daily Mail reports. The Telegraph says Ancelotti is eyeing up a return to the Premier League, after being sacked by Bayern Munich. However, according the Sun, AC Milan could also be interested in bringing back their former manager.

is reportedly considering leaving Manchester City and heading to AC Milan. As reported by the Sun, Italian news site Tuttomercatoweb claims Silva could move to the Serie A team at the end of the season, having put new contract talks with City on hold. Silva has two years to run on his current City deal.

David Silva has been linked with a move to AC Milan (Mike Egerton/Empics)

Inter Milan are said to be plotting a January move for Paris St Germain’s Javier Pastore – who is already being tracked Chelsea and Liverpool. According to Italian news site Sport Mediaset, Inter look to be the most likely to tempt PSG to accept an offer for the star.

Chelsea could miss out on two targets it has been heavily linked to, with Alex Sandro and Giorgio Chiellini reportedly on the verge of signing new contracts for Juventus. Both are close to committing to futures at the club, according to Italian site Corriere dello Sport.

Social media round-up

Carlton Cole looks set to sign for Premier League club in shock deal https://t.co/A6FA1b7YO8 pic.twitter.com/K7RxQhliig — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) September 28, 2017

Ashley Young desperate for new Man Utd contract: Talks likely for New Year #MUFC https://t.co/PyZUUHHDNQ — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) September 28, 2017

Players to watch

The 18-year-old, who is on loan at Walsall from West Brom, is being eyed up by a host of clubs, the Mirror reports. Swansea, Brighton and Sunderland are all monitoring his progress, according to the paper.Arsenal and Liverpool could miss out on signing the Germany international as he leans towards a move to Bayern Munich, Italian news site Calciomercato reports. The German champions are said to have made an informal offer to the 22-year-old, whose contract with Schalke runs out at the end of the season.

