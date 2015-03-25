 
West Ham given permission to play away in Carabao Cup second round

07 August 2017 12:38

West Ham have received special dispensation to play their Carabao Cup second-round tie away from home as the London Stadium will still not be ready to host football matches.

The Hammers have already had permission to play their opening three Premier League games on the road as the venue will be altered back into football mode having hosted the athletics World Championships.

The track and field event does not finish until August 13, with seating and signage then requiring changing before West Ham move back into the stadium.

Now the English Football League (EFL) has confirmed Slaven Bilic's side will be also allowed to move their second-round Carabao Cup tie if they are drawn at home - with a compensation payment to be made to their opponents.

"In the event that West Ham United are drawn at home in Round Two of the Carabao Cup then they will be given special dispensation by the EFL Board to play the fixture at the opposition's venue due to a previously agreed arrangement that the London Stadium was to stage the 2017 IAAF World Championships in August," the statement read.

"If the draw dictates this is required, then the EFL Board will determine a level of compensation to be paid by West Ham United to the opposing club. No further 2017/18 Carabao Cup ties will be affected in the event West Ham United progress in the competition and are drawn at home."

Source: PA

