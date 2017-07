Slaven Bilic is a keen admirer of the 26-year-old midfielder, who plies his trade at Turkish club Osmanlispor, and knows the Turkish league well from his time managing Besiktas.





The Senegalese international has scored 16 goals for his club in the last two seasons and has won eight caps for his country, scoring one goal.

The Hammers are preparing an £8.5m bid for Badou N'Diaye, according to the Mirror.

Source: DSG

