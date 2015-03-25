West Brom V Newcastle at The Hawthorns : Match Preview

West Brom will check on the fitness of Chris Brunt ahead of the visit of Newcastle.
Gary Megson was without the Northern Ireland international (calf) for his first game as caretaker manager against Tottenham at Wembley at the weekend.
Fellow midfielders Nacer Chadli (hip) and James Morrison (Achilles) are making progress but the game on Tuesday night will probably come too soon for them to be involved.
Isaac Hayden will return to the Newcastle squad for the trip.
Hayden missed Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Watford through suspension, but is available once again for the game at the Hawthorns.
Fellow midfielder Mikel Merino was used as a substitute against the Hornets after recovering from a back injury, but full-back Paul Dummett (hamstring), central defender Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and winger Christian Atsu (groin) are still out.
