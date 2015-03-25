West Brom V Newcastle at The Hawthorns : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Gary Megson to check on fitness of Chris Brunt ahead of Newcastle clashWest Brom will check on the fitness of Chris Brunt ahead of the visit of Newcastle.Gary Megson was without the Northern Ireland international (calf) for his first game as caretaker manager against Tottenham at Wembley at the weekend.Fellow midfielders Nacer Chadli (hip) and James Morrison (Achilles) are making progress but the game on Tuesday night will probably come too soon for them to be involved.Isaac Hayden will return to the Newcastle squad for the trip.Hayden missed Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Watford through suspension, but is available once again for the game at the Hawthorns.Fellow midfielder Mikel Merino was used as a substitute against the Hornets after recovering from a back injury, but full-back Paul Dummett (hamstring), central defender Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and winger Christian Atsu (groin) are still out.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker