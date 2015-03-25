 
West Brom V Man City at The Hawthorns : Match Preview

27 October 2017 04:05
Dawson to miss West Brom trip to Manchester City with thigh and knee injuries

West Brom were dealt a blow this week ahead of the visit of Manchester City with the news of Craig Dawson's injury.

The versatile defender will be out for around two months with the thigh and knee injuries he suffered in the defeat to Southampton. Allan Nyom is likely to be recalled in Dawson's absence against the Premier League leaders.

Jonny Evans, a transfer target for City this summer, and Gareth Barry, a former City player, are both expected to be available despite being forced off at St Mary's with injuries.

Hal Robson-Kanu is back in training after his muscle problem.

Pep Guardiola will likely change most of Manchester City's starting XI as they bid for an eighth successive Premier League win at West Brom.

City made nine changes against Wolves in midweek, with only Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva retaining their places, so the likes of goalkeeper Ederson, centre-back Nicolas Otamendi and David Silva should be among those coming in.

Guardiola expects Vincent Kompany (calf) to be back in training within the next week or so, while left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Source: PAR

